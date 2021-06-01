The CDC Just Updated Its Mask Policy for Cruises

Now that cruise travel is officially on the rebound—ICYMI, Royal Caribbean just became the first cruise line approved for a test trip on US waters—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is updating its mask policy for those boarding a cruise ship anytime soon.

According to the CDC's latest guidance, cruise ships with at least 95% of those on board vaccinated (that includes both guests and staffers) "may advise passengers and crew that they do not have to wear a mask or maintain physical distance in any areas."

So what if the ship *doesn't* meet that requirement? In that case, there should be specially designated areas for those that are vaccinated where masks and physical distancing aren't required. Fully vaccinated crew members on these under-vaccinated ships can also remove their face coverings in parts of the ship that guests can't access.

Even better, cruise ships that are at least 95% vaccinated are allowed to reintroduce buffet-style dining once again, plus tables will no longer be socially distanced. Yes, you can once more pile your plate high with as much bacon as your heart desires! Nature is healing!

The CDC's updated guidelines come at the perfect time, as Royal Caribbean announced plans for its first "simulated voyage" last week. The cruise line's 4,375-passenger Freedom of the Seas ship will head out onto US waters between June 20 and June 22 as part of a volunteer-only trip. On June 26, Celebrity Cruises will become the first cruise line to depart from US waters with paying passengers.

As for the exact guest vaccination requirements, it'll vary from cruise line to cruise line, so you should check before any trip. Royal Caribbean, for example, requires all crew members on all ships to be fully vaccinated, and will require proof of vaccination (in this case, being 14 days out from the last dose) from all guests beginning August 1. Kids under the age of 12 won't need to be vaccinated, but will receive a COVID test before boarding.