The CDC Just Added 3 New Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' Advisory, Including Sweden

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) added three new countries to its avoid travel advisory in the wake of spiking omicron cases. The Level 4 warning indicates a "very high" transmission rate with 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Sweden, Malta, and Moldova joined the CDC's avoid travel list, with the US State Department issuing a similar warning for all three countries and adding Suriname as well. According to Johns Hopkins University data, Sweden, which has a population of around 10 million, has reported 95,712 new COVID cases over the past month. The US has seen 4.9 million over that same time period.

"If you must travel to Sweden, make sure you are fully vaccinated," the CDC said in its advisory. "Because of the current situation in Sweden, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."

For its own part, Sweden banned non-essential travel from most countries outside of the EU or EEA through January 31 as a precautionary step. There are exceptions, however, including vaccinated US travelers with proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of their departure.

At the time of writing, almost 90 countries are on the CDC's Level 4 list, including France, Germany, Iceland, the UK, Switzerland, and Spain.

If you are planning to travel internationally, especially to one of the CDC's Level 4 destinations, read up on the current entry requirements and the agency's updated recommendations.