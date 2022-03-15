The CDC Has Added Another Country to the 'Avoid Travel' List

For the third week in a row, there's something of a silver lining to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) list of COVID-19-related travel recommendations.

Each week, the CDC updates its list based on the situation in each country or territory. Level 4 is the designation the CDC gives to suggest you skip visiting that location for now due to the potential to contract and spread COVID-19. The "avoid travel" list update on March 14 included only the island nation of Mauritius.

Having only one country added is a significant drop from what has been the case through the majority of 2022. As many as 22 and 15 territories were added on other weeks. The silver lining is the dropping number of new countries being added to the list. That's relative since it's a pandemic, and the situation is constantly changing. However, in addition to that reduced number of new countries this week, the total number of countries at Level 4 has fallen for the third straight week. It went from 139 to 135 and is now down to 126.

At the other end of the travel advisories list, the number of countries at Level 1, the lowest warning level, has risen for the third straight week. It's gone from five to 13 to 24, which is a significant increase this week.

Still, six of the eight most popular destinations for American tourists in 2019 according to the National Travel and Tourism Office sit at Level 4. That is a list that includes Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The two that are not at the highest warning level are Mexico and the Dominican Republic, both of which sit at Level 3.

The CDC’s COVID advisory system runs from Level 1 to 4. The top-level lists territories and countries the CDC recommends Americans avoid due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. At lower warning levels, there are vaccine recommendations and suggestions to observe social distancing. However, the CDC says at Level 4 that you should "avoid travel to this destination."

"Because of the current situation in [these destinations], even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," it says on its site.

If you choose to travel to locations with advisories anyhow, the CDC suggests you only travel after being vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, it recommends that you wear a face covering and avoid crowds at these destinations.