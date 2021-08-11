CDC Just Added More Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new warnings for travelers. After the coronavirus halted the travel industry for more than a year, things briefly returned to normal. Now, the Delta variant is threatening to shut things down again and tourists are being warned to avoid certain international destinations due to the increased risk of transmission.

The CDC has added seven countries to its "Level 4" COVID-19 travel warning—the highest advisory possible. Americans are being cautioned to stay away from the countries on the list and to "make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel" if you absolutely must go. The federal health agency said that each of the locations on its "Level 4" list has a "very high" level of transmission. That means that at least 500 cases per every 100,000 people have been recorded.

The new destinations include:

France

Iceland

Israel

Aruba

Eswatini

French Polynesia

Thailand

Although the CDC suggests American travelers avoid the locations on its Level 4 list, several featured areas do welcome vaccinated visitors. Thailand is currently operating its Phuket Sandbox program, according to Travel + Leisure, while France is open to both vaccinated American travelers and those who can provide proof of a negative coronavirus test. Meanwhile, the US maintains strict non-essential travel orders for non-US citizens from various parts of the world, including the European Union.

