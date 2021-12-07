7 Countries Added to CDC's 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Tourist Destinations in Europe

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading around the world, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added another seven countries to its "avoid travel" list.

The additions on December 6 include one of the top destinations for US tourists, France. The rest of the group includes Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein, Portugal, and Tanzania. All of these countries were given the Level 4 designation, the highest warning level in the CDC system.

Those countries join a fairly large pile of territories that have been given the designation since November 22, the Monday before Thanksgiving. The countries added prior to December 6 include Denmark, Eswatini (Swaziland), Germany, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Papua New Guinea, Poland, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Djibouti was moved to Level 1.

The levels in the CDC's system run from 1 to 4, with the latter highlighting countries and territories that the CDC recommends Americans avoid traveling due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. At levels other than 4, there are recommendations about being vaccinated and social distancing. However, the site says at Level 4 that you should "avoid travel to this destination."

If you choose to travel to locations with advisories, the CDC suggests you get vaccinated against COVID-19, wear a face covering, and avoid crowds.