4 More Countries Have Been Added to the CDC's 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Iceland

Since the spring, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has been regularly updating its COVID-19 advisories for countries and territories around the globe. It has again posted an update with four countries added to its "avoid travel" list.

On November 15, the Czech Republic, Guernsey, Hungary, and Iceland were added to the Level 4 list, which is the highest level. That designation features countries that the CDC advises US travels avoid due to the potential to contract and spread COVID-19.

Those countries join other recent additions like Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands, the Faroe Islands, and the Netherlands, which were added last week. Belgium, Burkina Faso, Russia, and Slovakia were added on November 1.

At level 3, the CDC language says that Americans should be "fully vaccinated before travel." It adds that unvaccinated travelers "should avoid nonessential travel to this destination." That's just a touch softer than the suggestion that you "avoid travel to this destination" at level 4.

Countries and territories can move up and down the alert system as the COVID-19 situation changes. In addition to the above countries, Bolivia, Papua New Guinea, and the Bahamas moved to level 3 on November 15. Morocco moved to level 2, and India, Japan, Liberia, Mozambique, Pakistan, and the Gambia shifted down to level 1. All of those, with the exception of India and Pakistan, had previously been listed at level 3.

If you are traveling to a country listed at level 4 for some reason, the CDC suggests you take precautions such as wearing a face-covering and social distancing.