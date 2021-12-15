The CDC Has Added 3 More Countries, Including Italy, to its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to update its COVID-19 travel recommendation weekly. Recent weeks have seen an uptick in the number of countries added to its Level 4 warning level, the highest of its four-tier system.

On Monday, December 13, the CDC added another three countries to the Level 4 warnings. Italy, Greenland, and Mauritius have been included now in that top level. The CDC advises Americans not to travel to any country listed as Level 4.

Those three join other recent additions to the list like Denmark, Eswatini (Swaziland), Germany, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Papua New Guinea, Poland, and South Africa. That's in addition to Andorra, Cyprus, France, Jordan, Liechtenstein, Portugal, and Tanzania, which were all added last week.

The levels in the CDC's system run from 1 to 4, with that top level listing countries and territories that the CDC recommends Americans avoid traveling to due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. At levels other than 4, there are recommendations about being vaccinated and social distancing. However, the site says at Level 4 that you should "avoid travel to this destination."

If you choose to travel to locations with advisories, the CDC suggests you only travel after being vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, it recommends that you wear a face covering, and avoid crowds.