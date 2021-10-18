The CDC Just Updated Its 'Avoid Travel' List with Another Country

Another week, another update to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) list of countries it recommends vacationers avoid. The list has been growing with regularity since the summer amid the spread of COVID-19 variants.

The CDC categorizes countries into four groups from Level 1 to Level 4 with the latter being countries it advises you avoid traveling to due to the high risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. On October 18, the CDC updated its list of Level 4 countries with Singapore. That comes just a few weeks after the country was moved up from Level 2 to Level 3, per CNBC.

It was just last week that the CDC added Belarus, Moldova, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the list. Those countries followed other recent additions like Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Guyana, Norway, Bulgaria, Belize, Saint Kitts, and Jamaica.

The CDC recommends that Americans avoid traveling to the countries and territories that are categorized as Level 4. That's particularly true for anyone who remains unvaccinated. Even for countries at Level 3, the CDC says that "unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to this destination."

If you must travel to those locations, it is suggested that you take precautions like wearing a face covering and social distancing whenever possible. If you are unvaccinated, the CDC additionally recommends getting a viral test one to three days prior to your trip, wearing a mask in any public place, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands frequently.