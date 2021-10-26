Another Country Has Been Added to the CDC's 'Avoid Travel' List

The latest wave of COVID-19 cases in the US is abating some, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added another country to the list of places it advises American vacationers avoid.

On October 25, the CDC added Ukraine to its list of Level 4 countries, the highest warning level in its system. The levels run from 1 to 4, with the highest level listing countries and territories it advises travelers avoid due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Countries have been added to that level almost weekly since the late summer. Last week it was Singapore, the week before it was Belarus, Moldova, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Those came after other recent additions like Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Guyana, Norway, Bulgaria, Belize, Saint Kitts, and Jamaica. Though, the levels aren't permanent. Countries are moving up and down the list as the pandemic changes around the world.

The CDC advises Americans to avoid any country listed at Level 4. That is especially true for any individuals who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Even for countries at Level 3, the CDC says "unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to this destination."

If you do need to travel to locations with advisories, it is suggested that you take precautions such as wearing a face-covering in public and social distancing. The CDC additionally recommends that unvaccinated individuals get a viral test one to three days before the trip in addition to wearing a face covering, avoiding crowds, and washing hands regularly.