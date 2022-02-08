The CDC Has Added Another 7 Countries to 'Avoid Travel' List

It has been the case for months now. The week begins, and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) updates its list of COVID-19 travel advisories. There's optimism about the future of travel in 2022, but the spread of the contagious Omicron variant has not stopped. Recently, the CDC has advised travelers to avoid all cruises, and it added nine countries to Level 4, the highest level, in its warning system last week.

On February 7, the CDC added another seven countries to that Level 4 warning group. That brings the total number of territories listed at Level 4 to 133. The number of countries added to the list each week has slowed since mid-January when there were 22 countries added in a single week. But not many countries are getting bumped down to lower warning levels.

The CDC recommends that travelers avoid visiting any country listed at its highest warning. Here are the countries that were added on February 7.

Armenia

Cuba

Israel

Japan

Libya

Oman

The Democratic Republic of Congo

The COVID advisory system runs from Level 1 to 4. The top-level lists territories and countries that it recommends Americans avoid due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID. At lower warning levels, there are vaccine recommendations and suggestions to observe social distancing. However, the site says at Level 4 that you should "avoid travel to this destination."

"Because of the current situation in [these destinations], even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," the CDC says on its site.

If you choose to travel to locations with advisories anyhow, the CDC suggests you only travel after being vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, it recommends that you wear a face covering and avoid crowds at these destinations.