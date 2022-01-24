Another 15 Countries Have Been Added to the CDC's 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) continues to update the list of countries it recommends travelers avoid due to the ongoing surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It has already advised against any cruise ship travel and added 22 countries to Level 4 in its warning system last week, the highest level.

On January 24, the CDC added another 15 countries to Level 4. Other countries moved around the warning system as well, but 15 hit the most stringent warning the CDC offers. That brings the total to 116 countries sitting at the Level 4 warning on the CDC site.

The list includes popular destinations for American tourists like Jamaica and Costa Rica. Here are the 15 countries that were moved to the strongest warning level.

Colombia

Costa Rica

Fiji

Guadeloupe

Jamaica

Kuwait

Mongolia

Niger

Peru

Romania

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Martin

The Dominican Republic

The United Arab Emirates

Tunisia

The COVID advisory system runs from Level 1 to 4. The top-level lists territories and countries (and occasionally something like cruise travel in general) that it recommends Americans avoid due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID. At lower warning levels, there are vaccine recommendations and suggestions to observe social distancing. However, the site says at Level 4 that you should "avoid travel to this destination."

"Because of the current situation in [these destinations], even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," the CDC says on its site.

If you choose to travel to locations with advisories anyhow, the CDC suggests you only travel after being vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, it recommends that you wear a face covering and avoid crowds at these destinations.