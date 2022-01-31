The CDC Just Added 9 More Countries to its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has once again updated its list of countries with COVID-19 travel advisories. The Omicron variant continues to spread and create a changing environment for would-be travelers. The CDC has already advised against any cruise ship travel and, it added 15 countries to Level 4 in its warning system last week, the highest level. (And that was just a week after it added 22 countries to the highest warning level.)

On January 31, the CDC added another nine countries. That group of nine hitting the top-level warning brings the total to 107 countries at Level 4, where the CDC advises travelers to avoid visiting that country until the coronavirus pandemic situation changes for the better.

The new entries on the list include one major destination for US tourists. Here are the nine countries.

Anguilla

Chile

Ecuador

Kosovo

Mexico

Moldova

Paraguay

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Singapore

The COVID advisory system runs from Level 1 to 4. The top-level lists territories and countries that it recommends Americans avoid due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID. At lower warning levels, there are vaccine recommendations and suggestions to observe social distancing. However, the site says at Level 4 that you should "avoid travel to this destination."

"Because of the current situation in [these destinations], even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," the CDC says on its site.

If you choose to travel to locations with advisories anyhow, the CDC suggests you only travel after being vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, it recommends that you wear a face covering and avoid crowds at these destinations.