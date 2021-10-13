The CDC Has Added Another 5 Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

The list of places the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you avoid has been growing regularly since the summer. The CDC's list categorizes countries into four groups from Level 1 to Level 4. It recommends you avoid travel to any country or territory listed as Level 4 due to the high risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

The Level 4 group has ballooned to 101 countries with the additions of Belarus, Moldova, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on October 12. That grouping is determined by the country having at least 500 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 people. These countries join other recent additions like Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Guyana, Norway, Bulgaria, Belize, Saint Kitts, and Jamaica, among others.

The CDC advises Americans avoid travel to countries and territories listed on the Level 4 list unless it's necessary, especially unvaccinated individuals. If you must travel to those locations, it is suggested that you take precautions like wearing a face covering and social distancing whenever possible. If you are unvaccinated, the CDC additionally recommends getting a viral test one to three days prior to your trip, wearing a mask in any public place, avoiding crowds, and washing hands often.