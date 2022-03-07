3 More Territories Land on the CDC's 'Avoid Travel' List

Like it does most Mondays, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made its weekly update of the "avoid travel" list. The CDC list notes countries where the COVID-19 situation is bad enough that it recommends Americans avoid traveling to that location.

On March 7, the CDC added three countries to its Level 4 designation, the strongest travel warning it offers in reference to COVID-19. Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Thailand are all now sitting at Level 4. The CDC advises that you do not travel to those locations due to the possibility of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Last week, the list had just one addition. There are more hitting the list this week, but, in a certain light, there's some relatively positive news there. That's certainly down from big jumps earlier this year of 22 and 15 countries. Additionally, the total number of countries and territories at Level 4 has dropped for the second straight week. It is down to 135 from 139.

Additionally, the CDC also moved from having five countries at Level 1 over the previous week to 13. Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Niger, Rwanda, the Republic of Congo, Togo, and Uganda all moved down to a Level 1 designation.

Among the 135 countries with a Level 4 designation sit seven of the top eight most popular destinations for American tourists in 2019 according to the National Travel and Tourism Office. Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Italy, and Spain are all listed in the ‘avoid travel’ list. The lone exception is Mexico, which was moved from Level 4 to Level 3 this week.

The CDC’s COVID advisory system runs from Level 1 to 4. That top-level lists territories and countries the CDC recommends Americans avoid due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. At lower warning levels, there are vaccine recommendations and suggestions to observe social distancing. However, the CDC says at Level 4 that you should "avoid travel to this destination."

"Because of the current situation in [these destinations], even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," it says on its site.

If you choose to travel to locations with advisories anyhow, the CDC suggests you only travel after being vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, it recommends that you wear a face covering and avoid crowds at these destinations.