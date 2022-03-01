The CDC Has Added Another Country to its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention's (CDC) weekly update of its ‘avoid travel’ list—designated as such due to COVID-19—has relatively positive news this week. While one week of moving in the right direction does not make a trend, the February 28 update is certainly a positive sign for those who hope that travel will bounce back in 2022.

The CDC has only added one new country to the Level 4 designation this week. Level 4 is its highest warning tier, where it recommend Americans stop traveling to that particular country. Even with one addition to Level 4, the total number of countries listed at the highest warning level has dropped from 140 to 139. It’s a small move in the right direction, but recent weeks have seen jumps of 22 and 15 countries. So, there's a bit of a silver lining.

The only country given the Level 4 designation on February 28 was Vietnam. Though, any positive read of this should not be overstated. The pandemic, as we have seen repeatedly, is an ever-changing situation. Additionally, the CDC also moved from having six countries at Level 1, the lowest warning level, to five this week, even with Nigeria getting bumped down to a Level 1 warning. It's not exactly a tidal wave of movement toward a safer traveling environment.

Among the 139 countries with a Level 4 designation sit the top eight most popular destinations for American tourists in 2019 according to the National Travel and Tourism Office. Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Italy, and Spain are all listed in the ‘avoid travel’ list.

The CDC’s COVID advisory system runs from Level 1 to 4. That top-level lists territories and countries the CDC recommends Americans avoid due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. At lower warning levels, there are vaccine recommendations and suggestions to observe social distancing. However, the CDC says at Level 4 that you should "avoid travel to this destination."

"Because of the current situation in [these destinations], even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," it says on its site.

If you choose to travel to locations with advisories anyhow, the CDC suggests you only travel after being vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, it recommends that you wear a face covering and avoid crowds at these destinations.