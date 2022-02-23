CDC Adds 4 More Countries to 'Avoid Travel' List

Each week, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has updated its list of COVID-19 travel advisories. There's certainly optimism about the future of travel this year, but, for now, the CDC continues to advise where the pandemic is hitting hardest and where it advises Americans avoid.

On February 22, the CDC added four more countries to Level 4, the highest level, in its warning system. That's the fewest countries that have been added to the top level in a single week this year. That puts the total number of countries and territories listed at Level 4 to 140.

The CDC recommends that travelers avoid visiting any country listed at its highest warning. Here are the countries that were added on February 22.

Bhutan

Brunei

Iran

Malaysia

The COVID advisory system runs from Level 1 to 4. That top-level lists territories and countries the CDC recommends Americans avoid due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID. At lower warning levels, there are vaccine recommendations and suggestions to observe social distancing. However, the site says at Level 4 that you should "avoid travel to this destination."

"Because of the current situation in [these destinations], even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," the CDC says on its site.

If you choose to travel to locations with advisories anyhow, the CDC suggests you only travel after being vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, it recommends that you wear a face covering and avoid crowds at these destinations.