The CDC Has Ended Its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) approach to cruise safety since the pandemic began has wavered. At one point, the CDC suggested that you should avoid cruise travel entirely, but within a month, it dropped that guidance. After that, there was a CDC risk assessment regarding cruise ships. Now, the CDC's COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships is no longer in effect, according to a notice posted on the agency's website.

"CDC has worked closely with the cruise industry, state, territorial, and local health authorities, and federal and seaport partners to provide a safer and healthier environment for cruise passengers and crew," a statement posted to the CDC website reads. Cruise ships have access to guidance and tools to manage their own COVID-19 mitigation programs."

The CDC also still has guidance posted on its website for individual passengers on best practices to keep yourself and others safe while traveling on cruise ships. But, if you want to know about any recent outbreaks on the ship you are traveling on, you will no longer be able to turn to the CDC. Instead, you'll need to contact the cruise line directly.

The color-coding system previously used by the CDC for cruise ship safety (where different colors indicated the level of risk for each ship) is no longer viable for the CDC. According to the agency, "the previous color-coding system under CDC's COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships depended upon each cruise line having the same COVID-19 screening testing standards, which may now vary among cruise lines."