CDC Urges COVID Testing for All Domestic Travel as Cases Spike Again

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new recommendation to Americans traveling domestically earlier this week: Get tested no more than three days before you travel.

As travel restrictions relax from country to country, it seems the world is trying to make up for two years of quarantining and social distancing. Just this month alone we’ve seen flight prices have the biggest single-month spike in a decade. Unfortunately, flight prices aren’t the only thing shooting up. AFAR reports that according to the New York Times’ COVID tracker, the daily average of COVID cases in the US earlier this week was 103,231, which is an increase of more than 50% compared to two weeks ago when the daily average was 65,891. Hospitalizations are also up 29%.

Because infection rates are back on the rise, the government agency is recommending that travelers test for COVID-19 using either a PCR or antigen test, as close to the time of departure as possible and no more than three days prior to travel, fully vaccinated or not. Previously, the CDC only recommended testing for domestic travel for unvaccinated passengers.

The CDC is also asking travelers to test after travel. According to the health authority, testing should take place if "your travel involves situations with greater risk of exposure such as being in crowded places while not wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator." The CDC also said that vaccinated individuals may not present symptoms, but still have the ability to pass on the virus, so even if you feel totally fine after a trip you can still infect others.

Last month the CDC asked the Department of Justice to appeal a ruling that overturned the federal mask mandate, which required masks on all forms of public transportation.