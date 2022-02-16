The CDC Is Easing Its Warning Against Traveling on Cruise Ships

In early January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) upgraded traveling by cruise ship to Level 4, its highest warning level. With that upgrade, the CDC cautioned travelers to avoid this type of travel altogether regardless of vaccination status. Now, with a drop in COVID-19 cases, both aboard cruise ships and across the US, the CDC is easing that warning, USA Today reports.

On Tuesday, the agency moved cruise travel from a Level 4 down to a Level 3 advisory, suggesting patrons remain "up to date" with vaccines. They did not warn against cruising altogether, however, unless COVID-19 poses a higher risk to you.

"Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself from severe disease, slow the spread of COVID-19, and reduce the number of new variants," the CDC wrote on its website. "If you are not up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, avoid cruise ship travel."

The news comes just one week after the CDC updated its cruise guidelines in a push for travelers to get their booster shot. It's a program in which the Cruise Lines International Association has called a "step in the right direction."

"Cruise ships have medical, isolation and quarantine facilities on site; implement extensive response plans using private shoreside resources; and have created an environment where almost every single person is fully vaccinated," the association said in a statement to USA Today. "As a result, cases of COVID-19 are very low with the vast majority mild or asymptomatic—making cruise unequaled in its multilayered approach to effectively mitigating COVID-19."