CDC Investigates E. coli Outbreak Linked to Spinach in Several States

If you were planning on making a spinach dish for any pre-Thanksgiving meals this year, double check your fridge before you start cooking. A multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to organic baby spinach is currently being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

According to the CDC the outbreak spread across several Midwestern states: South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. The contaminated spinach was sold in plastic clamshell containers and is under the brand Josie's Organic Baby Spinach. The product was available at major retailers and had a “best by date” of October 23, 2021, meaning it's increasingly unlikely that you have it in your fridge this far beyond that date. It can never hurt to be cautious and check your fridge, though.

Officials first found traces of E. coli in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach collected from a sick person’s home in Minnesota. So far, there have been 10 reported illnesses. The CDC is urging people to throw away or return any contaminated item, wash all items that may have come in contact with the spinach, and call a health care provider if you are experiencing any symptoms.