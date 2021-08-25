CDC Warns of Illnesses Linked to Charcuterie, Suggests Heating Them

You might want to put a pause on any charcuterie-heavy picnics this weekend.

The CDC is currently looking into Italian-style meats that have been linked to two outbreaks of Salmonella. Victims of the outbreak have reported eating charcuterie such as prosciutto, salami, and other provisions that are typically laid out on a fancy piece of wood. The outbreaks have unfortunately led to a reported 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations across 17 states.

According to the federal health agency, folks who are over the age of 65, under the age of five, or have a weakened immune system should take extra caution around these Italian meats for the time being. The CDC is going so far as advising high-risk charcuterie lovers to heat their meats to avoid the risk of Salmonella. Heating the meat to an internal temperature of 165°F should kill off the bacteria. Of course, it might make charcuterie night a little weird, too.

The biggest outbreaks have been found in California, Arizona, and Illinois, with more than four people affected in those areas. Salmonella typically causes fever, diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration. Symptoms can occur six hours to six days after ingesting contaminated products.

CDC investigators are working to pinpoint the exact source of the contamination. However, the cause of the outbreaks has yet to be determined, so there are no official grounds for a recall.