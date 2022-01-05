Here's the CDC's Latest Guidance on COVID-19 Explained

Many universities no longer require SAT or ACT scores from applicants, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still wants to test us. On January 4, the agency once again updated its guidelines on how people who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate themselves, and it reads Like an SAT Prompt, which is to say it seems purposely confusing.

The latest update somewhat walks back the policy that you can end your quarantine after five days if you test positive but are asymptomatic. That policy, which many people believe was made to appease corporate interests over protecting public health, was immediately criticized and ridiculed after it was announced on December 27.

Now, to figure out if you should isolate yourself for five days or 10 days, the CDC has given us the following instructions:

The agency advises that you should stay home and away from other people from days zero to five. Day zero is your day of exposure. Day one is the first day you begin exhibiting symptoms. For 10 days after exposure, monitor for a fever higher than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, a cough, shortness of breath, or other COVID-19 symptoms. If you are asymptomatic after testing positive, the CDC says you can end your isolation after five days, but it is recommended that you wear a tight-fitting mask while around others until the 10th day. If you end isolation after five days, you should still avoid people who are at high risk, including immunocompromised people and those in nursing homes.

For people who have developed symptoms, whether you know when you were exposed or not, you should get a COVID-19 test as soon as possible and isolate yourself until you have the results.

The CDC has also updated its travel recommendations from the previous shortened five-day isolation period for asymptomatic people. Now, it is recommended that if you travel after being asymptomatic for five days from your exposure, you should wear a well-fitted mask for the entire duration of your trip.