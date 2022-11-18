The CDC Is Warning of a New Listeria Outbreak That's Sickened People in 6 States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced details of an ongoing investigation into a multistate listeria outbreak. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS), and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are joining the CDC to continue the investigation.

The group of government agencies has gathered data that reveals meat and cheese from contaminated deli counters appear to be making people sick. Investigators are still working to identify any specific products or delis that might be associated with the outbreak.

Of the 14 people infected, so far 13 have been hospitalized. In Maryland one sick patient died as a result of an infection. Another person got sick during their pregnancy, and as a result lost their baby. The individuals identified as infected in the outbreak so far live in California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York, and the CDC believes the true number of sick people in the outbreak is likely higher than the reported number.

Half of those infected live in New York, and five of them recently bought sliced deli meat or cheese from at least one location of NetCost Market, a grocery store that sells international foods.

Investigators were keen to point out that they don’t believe NetCost Market delis are the only source of contamination. Instead, they believe a contaminated food likely introduced the outbreak strain in multiple states.

The CDC is currently advising people at higher risk of severe illness to not eat meat or cheese from any deli counter, unless it's reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot. Those most at-risk for infection include pregnant people and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.