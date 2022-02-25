CDC Says People in Low-Risk Areas No Longer Need to Wear Masks
In a major update released Friday afternoon, the agency reassessed its risk map.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new COVID-19 safety guidelines on Friday, significantly changing its recommendations on when and where people should wear masks. In short, many people across the country no longer need to where masks.
The new guidance reassessed the CDC’s risk map, according to the Associated Press. The map is broken down by county and assesses how much risk COVID-19 poses to hospitals. Per the CDC's update, the virus poses a low to medium threat to hospitals in 70% of counties. Healthy people in those counties can stop wearing masks.
In places where COVID still poses a high risk to hospitals, the CDC advises people to wear masks. You can search the map by county on the CDC’s website to check the risk level near you.
The change in guidance doesn’t correspond to a change in transmission. The health agency said that more than 95% of the 3,200 counties in the US are considered to have high levels of transmission.
The changes in the mask guidelines do not change requirements set forth by individual cities and institutions, and mask mandates for public transportation, airports, train stations, and bus stations will not be affected by the change. For example, if you live in a city that still requires masks to be worn inside, the CDC guidelines do not override that requirement.
If you do test positive for COVID-19, no matter where you live, you should wear a mask when around others and in indoor spaces.
“Anybody is certainly welcome to wear a mask at any time if they feel safer wearing a mask,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “We want to make sure our hospitals are OK and people are not coming in with severe disease.”
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.