CDC Says People in Low-Risk Areas No Longer Need to Wear Masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new COVID-19 safety guidelines on Friday, significantly changing its recommendations on when and where people should wear masks. In short, many people across the country no longer need to where masks.

The new guidance reassessed the CDC’s risk map, according to the Associated Press. The map is broken down by county and assesses how much risk COVID-19 poses to hospitals. Per the CDC's update, the virus poses a low to medium threat to hospitals in 70% of counties. Healthy people in those counties can stop wearing masks.

In places where COVID still poses a high risk to hospitals, the CDC advises people to wear masks. You can search the map by county on the CDC’s website to check the risk level near you.

The change in guidance doesn’t correspond to a change in transmission. The health agency said that more than 95% of the 3,200 counties in the US are considered to have high levels of transmission.