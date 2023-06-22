The CDC Just Issued a Measles Alert for Summer Travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week released a new health advisory regarding measles and travel this summer. The agency advised healthcare providers to make sure that patients are up-to-date on the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. The CDC recommends that all US residents who are six months old or older "who will travel internationally, without evidence of immunity, receive MMR vaccine prior to departure."

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can infect nine out of 10 of unvaccinated close contacts. Early symptoms of the illness include a fever, cough, runny nose, and pink eye. Measles can cause pneumonia, brain inflammation, and even death. Due to a decrease in measles vaccinations administered during the pandemic, the spread of the illness has increased all over the world including in the US.