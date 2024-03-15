The CDC Is Urging Travelers to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

It's not just Florida anymore. The measles outbreak, which towards the end of February sent Floridians into alert, has now spread across 17 states, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now urging travelers to take serious precautions ahead of time when traveling.

Due to the seriousness of the outbreak, the CDC has recently updated its safety measures and precautions against the highly contagious disease. Back in November, the CDC said that travelers should schedule an appointment with their doctor to check if their measles vaccine was up to date one month before travel, so that they'd have enough time to get vaccinated. Now, the CDC is requesting travelers see their doctor at least six weeks before traveling.

The reason behind this change? The measles virus is highly contagious, and during such an outbreak it is paramount that travelers make sure their vaccinations are up to date before they travel so that they can avoid both catching it and spreading it.

"If you're unvaccinated, nine out of 10 people who are exposed to somebody who has measles are going to end up developing measles," Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, the founding director of Boston University's Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases, previously told Thrillist. "It's that transmissible, it's airborne. If somebody with measles was in a room, the virus is going to stick around in the air for two hours."

The CDC's updated guidance also added Russia and Malaysia to the list of countries battling with large measles outbreaks. As of right now, the list counts 46 countries, with Europe being particularly affected by the virus.

"The World Health Organization has noted a significant increase in measles cases worldwide, with a 30-fold increase in Europe," the CDC said in a recent report. "This includes popular international tourist destinations for Americans, like England."

However, the countries listed aren't the only ones at risk. "Measles spreads rapidly and may become a risk to travelers in places not included on the list above," said the CDC. "CDC recommends all travelers are fully vaccinated against measles when traveling to any international destination."