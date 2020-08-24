The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel guidelines have evolved throughout the pandemic, and now the CDC is giving further specificity to its quarantine recommendations. The agency is advising that travelers follow local guidelines.

On Monday, the CDC said that people should "follow state, territorial, tribal, and local recommendations or requirements after travel," which means self-quarantine very much still might be a reality for you depending on location.

"You may have been exposed to COVID-19 on your travels," the CDC's advisory reads. "You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can be contagious without symptoms and spread the virus to others. You and your travel companions (including children) pose a risk to your family, friends, and community for 14 days after you were exposed to the virus."

Many states have instituted their own mandates for travelers. In New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, out-of-state visitors from a majority of US states are now required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Non-compliance could result in thousands of in fines. Chicago, Massachusetts, Alaska, Hawaii, Kansas, Maine, and more have instituted similar quarantine policies -- or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test -- for those entering.

But even if your destination or home state doesn't require a quarantine, there are still a number of procedures the CDC is recommending. If you're going to travel, avoid close contact with those outside your household, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and wear a mask.