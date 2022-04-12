The CDC Just Dropped Its Travel Advisory for These Destinations

For most of 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added countries to the highest warning level of its COVID-19 Travel Recommendations list weekly. Countries placed at Level 4 in its system were places it suggested travelers avoid due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

The pandemic is certainly not over, but there have been relatively positive signs for travelers on that list in recent weeks. No country was added to Level 4 since the March 21 update. That week, only one was added. There were weeks earlier when as many as 22 countries received the "avoid travel" designation. In the April 11 update, no countries were added to Level 4. Instead, one country dropped to Level 2, and seven others moved to Level 1.

This week, the countries added to Level 1 include Bangladesh, Burma, Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudia Arabia, and the Philippines. Guyana moved to Level 2.

The CDC does not say you should avoid traveling to these locations at lower warning levels. It still recommends that tourists are "up to date with COVID-19 vaccines."

The situation in a pandemic is fluid, but there is some positivity to be found on the list. There are still 89 countries and territories listed at Level 4, but that's down significantly from earlier in 2022. There were 121 listed on March 21 and as many as 139 at the peak of the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, 46 countries have a Level 1 designation, a number that continues to rise. It was at 30 on March 21.

CDC recommendations are based on new case trajectory and the incidence rate, which is calculated by "new cases over the past 28 days per 100,000 population." For a country or territory to qualify at Level 1, it needs to have reported fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the last 28 days.

It's always good to keep an eye on reports from any destination you hope to travel to since there are a lot of variables at play, but there are certainly positive signs coming from the CDC at the moment.