CDC Says You Can Travel at Low Risk if You're Fully Vaccinated

Of all the things we’ve been looking forward to once we’re fully vaccinated, travel is pretty high on the list. And on Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that those who have been fully vaccinated are pretty much good to go, domestic style.

“People who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine can travel safely within the United States,” the CDC’s latest guidance reads, further explaining that fully vaccinated people do not need to self-quarantine, or be tested for COVID-19 before or after traveling, except in jurisdictions where testing is required.

However, health officials have stopped short of recommending that fully vaccinated can get out and travel like it's the Before Times.

“I would advocate against general travel overall," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing on Friday, per a report by The Washington Post. "Our guidance is silent on recommending or not recommending fully vaccinated people travel. Our guidance speaks to the safety of doing so.”

We are not, as you must know, out of the woods yet. Those who are not vaccinated are still discouraged from non-essential traveling, according to the agency. Even fully vaccinated people must still take precautions like masking (still a federal requirement), social distancing, and frequent hand washing/sanitizing. And fully vaccinated means two weeks after a single-dose vaccine or the second of a double-dose vaccine. No shortcuts.