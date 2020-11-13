The CDC Says to Avoid Potluck-Style Gatherings for Thanksgiving

You have more to worry about than overcooking grandma's pumpkin pie or starting a small kitchen fire this Thanksgiving. With COVID-19 cases on the rise nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is advising everyone to celebrate virtually or with members of their own household. If, however, you refuse to take this advice and choose to attend a small gathering, there are ways to cut down on risks.

Though there's actually no evidence that you can contract coronavirus from handling or eating food, the CDC wants you to BYO stuffing this year. The federal health agency's official guide to the holidays says to avoid potluck-style gatherings and bring food for yourself and your household only.

According to the CDC, all parties should be wearing masks—especially while prepping food—and limit the number of people going in and out of the kitchen. Single use utensils and condiments, routine hand washing, and a space where social distancing is easily possible are all recommended as well.