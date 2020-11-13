The CDC Says to Avoid Potluck-Style Gatherings for Thanksgiving
The safest way to celebrate is just with your own household.
You have more to worry about than overcooking grandma's pumpkin pie or starting a small kitchen fire this Thanksgiving. With COVID-19 cases on the rise nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is advising everyone to celebrate virtually or with members of their own household. If, however, you refuse to take this advice and choose to attend a small gathering, there are ways to cut down on risks.
Though there's actually no evidence that you can contract coronavirus from handling or eating food, the CDC wants you to BYO stuffing this year. The federal health agency's official guide to the holidays says to avoid potluck-style gatherings and bring food for yourself and your household only.
According to the CDC, all parties should be wearing masks—especially while prepping food—and limit the number of people going in and out of the kitchen. Single use utensils and condiments, routine hand washing, and a space where social distancing is easily possible are all recommended as well.
#COVID19 cases continue to rise with 94% of U.S. jurisdictions experiencing increases. On 11/11, CDC reported 143,408 new cases, the highest for a single day. Help slow the spread. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay 6 feet from others. Learn more: https://t.co/1nMYQAjpSq pic.twitter.com/HxQSVTuk0F— CDC (@CDCgov) November 12, 2020
That's all to say the CDC still wants you to simply not gather. The best way to not get COVID-19 and to not spread the virus is to stay home and stick to Zoom—however less fun that might sound.
"In-person gatherings that bring together family members or friends from different households, including college students returning home, pose varying levels of risk," the guidelines said. And while it also says to consider "high or increasing levels of COVID-19 cases in the gathering location," that's basically everywhere right now.
Maybe just call an audible, cancel that big family dinner, and save the stuffing for yourself.
