The CDC's 'Avoid Travel' List Now Includes 60% of International Countries

Choosing a travel destination requires a lot more grunt work these days. As the pandemic rages on and continues to affect countries across the globe differently, some places have ramped up restrictions while others remain open whether or not they're safe to visit.

While many destinations have eased entry as of late, the CDC is currently advising against travel to 60% of international destinations, USA Today reports. On Tuesday, the agency added four new countries to its Level 4 category, the highest level. With Bhutan, Brunei, Iran, and Malaysia joining the list, the travel advisory currently stands at 140 destinations in total. There are only six Level 1 destinations right now.

"Avoid travel to these destinations," the CDC said on its website of Level 4 destinations. "If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel."

What exactly lands a country on the advisory, especially in the highest category? Larger countries with more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people over a 28-day period are considered to have a very high COVID-19 transmission rate and are labeled Level 4. Smaller countries with a population of 100,000 or less that see 500 cumulative new cases over a 28-day period also find themselves in the Level 4 category.

As of Tuesday, the Level 4 category included popular destinations like the Bahamas, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, as well as 137 more hotspots. You can check out the full list here.