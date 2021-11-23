The CDC Just Added 2 New Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Germany

On November 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its Avoid Travel List, adding two new countries to its list. There are dozens of countries and territories on the list, divided into four categories by the severity of COVID-19 in the region.

Denmark and Germany are now on the Level 4 list, the highest risk category on the CDC's Avoid Travel List. The two nations joined the Czech Republic, Guernsey, Hungary, and Iceland on the list, which were all added on November 15.

The CDC recommends avoiding travel to countries and territories on the Level 4 list if at all possible. If you must travel to one of these locations, the CDC advises that you should be fully vaccinated. There are currently 76 places in the Level 4 category, while nations that were previously on the Level 4 list have moved down to Levels 1, 2, and 3.

If you must travel to a nation on the Level 4 list, the CDC strongly cautions using masks and maintaining a social distance.