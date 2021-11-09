The CDC Just Updated Its 'Avoid Travel' List with 4 New Locations

As the country opens to foreign travelers this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its 'Avoid Travel' list. The list, updated regularly since May of 2021, details the level 4 countries that American travelers should avoid.

The rating of 1 to 4 is determined by the country having at least 500 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 people. Level 1 locations mean there's a relatively low chance of contracting COVID-19, whereas a level 4 location has a very high rate of contraction. The CDC recommends travelers bypass Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands, the Faroe Islands, and the Netherlands.

The CDC also just put Iran, Sint Maarten, Thailand, and the Republic of the Congo on the level 3 portion of the list. For level 3 countries, the CDC suggests travelers are fully vaccinated before visiting. Additionally, countries do have the ability to move to different levels as COVID numbers fluctuate. Countries like Fiji, Jamaica, Laos, and Poland just recently moved to level 3.

Although travel is not advised to level 4 countries, the CDC suggests that full vaccination should be required in the event of emergency travel. The government agency also suggests travelers wear a mask and stay six feet apart from others.