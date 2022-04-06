The CDC Is No Longer Advising Against Travel to These Popular Tourist Destinations

Early in the year, the CDC updates weren't exactly positive. In fact, the majority advised against traveling to some of our favorite destinations. But now, the agency is downgrading those warnings as COVID cases continue to decline.

The CDC has reclassified 14 destinations, including Canada and St. Lucia, as Level 3, noting that while there is still a certain level of risk involved, the agency isn't advising against travel altogether. The destinations had previously been categorized as Level 4.

Antigua, Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Iran, Libya, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, St. Lucia, and Suriname were all classified as Level 3 destinations. Ninety-four countries, however, remain under the CDC's Level 4 "avoid travel" umbrella this week.

What warrants the Level 3 switch? According to the agency, the classification is for destinations with between 100 and 500 cases reported per 100,000 people over a 28-day period and recommends visitors are "vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before traveling."

Things are certainly looking up for the travel industry. Just last week, the CDC lifted its warning on cruise travel as well.

"[The move] recognizes the effectivepublic health measures in place on cruise ships and begins to level the playing field, between cruise and similarly situated venues on land, for the first time since March 2020," the Cruise Lines International Association said, per CNN, adding that cruise ships "are sailing today with health measures in place that are unmatched by virtually any other commercial setting."