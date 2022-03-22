CDC Updates Cruise Travel Guidance with New Quarantine & Social Distancing Rules

The risk surrounding cruise travel has changed over the last few months. Earlier in the year, the CDC was advising against it altogether. But as COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the federal health agency has released an update to its guidance, which includes changes to ships' quarantine and social distancing guidelines.

The CDC posted an update to its COVID-19 program on cruise travel based on the "latest public health conditions." The changes were made in order to provide a safe and healthy experience for travelers and crew, CDC Spokesperson David Daigle toldUSA Today.

Meanwhile, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Representative Laziza Lambert told the outlet that the guidance was "welcome."

"The updates announced today acknowledge the effectiveness of the cruise lines in their ability to create an environment that provides one of the highest levels of COVID-19 mitigation and reflect the improvements in the public health landscape," CLIA said in a statement.

So, what exactly do these guidelines entail? According to Daigle, the CDC is updating its suggestions on social distancing, quarantine requirements for those that have come into contact with COVID-19, and parts of its port agreements.

Physical distancing for shore excursions and transportation will go from mandatory to recommended, but only for ships deemed "Highly Vaccinated" or "Vaccination Standard of Excellence." "Highly Vaccinated" ships include those with a 95% full vaccination rate between passengers and crew, while "Not Highly Vaccinated" ships fall below that percentage. The third tier, a.k.a. "Vaccination Standard of Excellence," means that 95% of passengers and crew are not only fully vaccinated, but have also received any applicable booster shots.

Cruise ships are also permitted to resume "passenger interactive experiences" that were previously paused due to COVID-19 rates. And while length of quarantines will still depend on vaccination status, according to the outlet, if you are disembarking from the ship within 36 hours, you will be allowed to stay in your original cabin alone instead of being moved to a quarantine area.

The CDC has also revised its agreements to remove ship and capacity limits at the departure ports, the Royal Caribbean blog reports.

"While cruising will always pose some risk of COVID-19 transmission, this program provides passengers with the resources and tools they need to determine if the cruise they are planning is safe," Daigle said, adding that the CDC is personally working with cruise ships that have opted in the COVID-19 program.

Cruise travel is currently categorized under a Level 2 warning, indicating a "moderate risk."