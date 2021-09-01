CDC Director Warns Unvaccinated People to Avoid Travel Over Labor Day

It's official. Summer is coming to a close, and while you might want to celebrate with one last beach hurrah, the CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is advising unvaccinated folks to stay home.

On Tuesday, the CDC asked the public to reconsider upcoming Labor Day travel given COVID-19 surges nationwide, particularly for those who have yet to receive their full dose.

"First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing earlier this week, according to USA Today.

As the delta variant continues to spread, nearly 4.22 million new COVID cases were reported just last month, with popular travel destinations like Florida and Hawaii among the worst off. The risk of contracting and spreading the virus is even higher for those who have yet to receive their Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer shots.

"As people across the country prepare for Labor Day weekend, it’s critical that being vaccinated is part of their pre-holiday checklist," White House COVID Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said in a press release.

For those who are vaccinated, the CDC is still cautioning travelers against visiting certain areas. The agency is continually updating its travel advisory list, with Switzerland, Saint Lucia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, and North Macedonia added as Level 4 zones just this week.