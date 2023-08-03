This 205-Foot-Tall Roller Coaster Just Froze Mid-Ride

Welcome to one of your childhood's core nightmares—which has likely stuck with you through your adulthood, too.

Ever visited a theme park and had the dooming thought that your thrilling roller coaster ride would somehow take a turn for the worst? Or that something would just plainly go wrong? Yep, that’s exactly what happened at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio earlier this week.

Let's start with the good news, though—nobody got injured! However, a massive roller coaster dubbed Magnum XL-200, which once held the Guinness World Record for its "leading edge weight" as the tallest coaster in the world when it opened in 1989, froze halfway through a ride. And because when it rains it obviously pours, the ride decided to stop at the top of a hill, forcing passengers to get off and walk their way down from a height of more than 200 feet in the air.

It was all due to a mechanical issue. As Fox News reports, the incident was caused by a "standard ride stoppage," and passengers had to evacuate the right. A spokesperson for the amusement park told Fox it was, essentially, a "check engine light" situation.

The situation was undoubtedly scary—imagine walking your way down some steel stairs from that height. If you can't quite picture the scene, let us help you with some real footage, which you can find below. Video and a photo from the incident, which appears to have taken place on Monday, was shared to Facebook by an individual who witnessed the evacuation.