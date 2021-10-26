Cedar's Mediterranean Foods Is Recalling Hummus Due to Undeclared Nuts

Before you put together an elaborate charcuterie board, you might want to listen up. Cedar's Mediterranean Foods is recalling containers of hummus amid concerns about undeclared allergens.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company is voluntarily pulling 10-ounce containers of Cedar's Organic Mediterranean Hommus from store shelves. Cedar's Mediterranean Foods fears the containers may feature an incorrect back label, as well as undeclared pine nuts, a potential danger for consumers with tree nut allergies.

The problem was first discovered when Cedar's was alerted to mislabeled containers that failed to scan. So far, no illnesses have been confirmed. The recall is voluntary and does not affect any other product from Cedar's Mediterranean Foods.

The containers hummus were distributed in more than 20 states. Consumers in Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arizona, Colorado, Wisconsin, Maryland, Ohio, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Missouri, Maine, New York, Kansas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Minnesota should double-check their refrigerators for potentially contaminated hummus.

Potentially contaminated products are packaged in 10-ounce plastic containers and feature the UPC Code: 044115403028 and a Sell-by date of December 12, 2021. Both the sell-by date and batch code will be listed on the lid of the container.

Customers can request a replacement for a potentially contaminated product by emailing hello@cedarsfoods.com.