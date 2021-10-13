Get Free Baked by Melissa Cupcakes This October

Cupcakes are one of life's greatest sweet treats. It's the delight of a slice of cake but somehow more perfectly composed and with a better icing to cake ratio. Baked by Melissa further perfects the ratio with bite-sized cupcakes that come in a dozen different flavors.

To honor National Dessert Day on October 14, Baked by Melissa is offering a free three-pack of cupcakes to customers who show proof of vaccination at any of the company's retail locations. No purchase is required, but customers will need to include proof in the form of a picture of your vaccination card, the vaccination card itself, or through an official digital app like the excelsior pass.

But that's not the only deal customers can get. Between October 16 and 31, Baked by Melissa is offering a free 6-pack of its Boo Crew cupcakes with a purchase of its 50-pack of Spooky Special cupcakes from bakedbymelissa.com. The package retails for $50.

The cupcake company is offering special options just for Halloween, including a Hocus Pocus 50-pack of cupcakes. It comes with classic flavors like Peanut Butter & Jelly and exclusive seasonal designs like Spooky Tye Dye, Eyeball, and Bear-ied Alive. You can order online from bakedbymelissa.com and in-store.