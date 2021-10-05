Celebrate National Noodle Day with 20% Off at Noodles & Company

Somewhere out there, someone has a very large calendar that keeps track of all the food, personal relationship, and pet holidays that exist. That person is not me, but I do know when National Noodles Day is because I keep track of the important things. October 6 is the day, and Noodles & Company is giving a special discount to loyal noodle lovers.

By becoming a Noodle Rewards member, customers will receive 20% off their orders for National Noodles Day. To become a rewards member, head to noodles.com and sign up. In addition to the 20% on October 6, Noodles & Company will give you 10% that can be applied to the rest of your orders throughout October.

These discounts are available at participating Noodles & Company spots nationwide. Beyond the National Noodles Day discount, you can rack up points on your orders to get freebies like extra sides, free delivery, and free dessert. I may not know when National Boyfriend Day or National Cat Day is, but when it comes to noodles, I know when to celebrate and how to get discounts. You’re welcome!