Set Sail on a 'Friends'-Themed Cruise Next Year

If you're anything like me, last month's star-studded Friends reunion just wasn't enough to satiate the superfan in you. Don't get me wrong, it was wonderful, but it really only scratched the surface of our Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica, and Phoebe addiction.

Luckily, there's a Friends-themed cruise experience slated to set sail in 2022, called "Cruise with Friends." Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Equinox will depart Fort Lauderdale on May 15, 2022, for a six-night, seven-day trip through Key West, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel, Mexico.

Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe, and dig like Ross," the cruise's site teases.