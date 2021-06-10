Set Sail on a 'Friends'-Themed Cruise Next Year
It may be time to start practicing "the routine."
If you're anything like me, last month's star-studded Friends reunion just wasn't enough to satiate the superfan in you. Don't get me wrong, it was wonderful, but it really only scratched the surface of our Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica, and Phoebe addiction.
Luckily, there's a Friends-themed cruise experience slated to set sail in 2022, called "Cruise with Friends." Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Equinox will depart Fort Lauderdale on May 15, 2022, for a six-night, seven-day trip through Key West, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel, Mexico.
Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe, and dig like Ross," the cruise's site teases.
Unfortunately, none of the cast members will be aboard, but the experience does include a character costume contest. So take advantage of that drink package and it'll feel like the real thing.
There will also be a Friends-themed trivia night and custom entertainment such as cooking demonstrations.
Regular shore excursions are also available, from a rum and cigar tour in Key West to swimming with dolphins in Grand Cayman.
"The onboard experience starts with unequaled indulgence, on a ship that was awarded best service in its class by the Cruise Critic Cruiser’s Choice Awards," the site boasts of the Celebrity Equinox ship, which has 10 eateries, a spa, and multiple pools.
The cruise, which will host 500 Friends fans for an immersive trip, is now bookable with fares ranging between $1,648 to $3,048. This includes complimentary WiFi, a premium beverage package, and a $150 shore excursion credit per person.