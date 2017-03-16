Porn Flakes Is the Lewd Cereal You Weren't Asking For

Somewhere in the world, there's a demographic for whom breakfast and pornography are too separate. The London-based startup Cereal Motel is going to rectify this dire situation. The company officially launched Thursday, ready to fill your cereal bowl with, um, suggestive corn flakes.

The new brand is launching four lewd breakfast cereals named Porn Flakes (classic corn flakes), Vice Krispies (chocolate rice puffs), Booty Pops (chocolate balls), and Sugar Tits (frosted corn flakes). On the inside, the cereal looks exactly like it's decidedly unsexual counterparts in the cereal aisle. On the outside, the boxes are a step beyond suggestive, right down to the adult word searches on the back of the box.