A Chadwick Boseman Tweet Is Now the Most-Liked Tweet of All-Time The actor died on Friday, August 28.

Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of 'Black Panther' at Eventim Apollo on February 8, 2018 in London. | Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of 'Black Panther' at Eventim Apollo on February 8, 2018 in London. | Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

A tweet from the account of Chadwick Boseman announcing the beloved actor's death is now the platform's most-liked tweet of all-time. Twitter's own account confirmed the news saying, "Most liked tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever." The Black Panther actor's family confirmed his death from colon cancer on August 28. Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles at age 43. At the time of publication, the tweet honoring the 42 and Get on Up actor had more than 7.1 million likes.

The tweet includes a black and white photo and a statement about his life and work. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement says. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more -- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther." The tweet surpassed one from Barack Obama featuring a quote from Nelson Mandela that received more than 4.3 million likes.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

ABC, which is owned by the Walt Disney Co., will air a tribute to Boseman on Sunday, August 30. It will screen Black Panther at 8pm ET followed by an ABC News special "Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King." The company says the special will "celebrate Boseman's storied life, legacy and career," and it will "shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled." Boseman was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.