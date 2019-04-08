Trying to Avoid 'Avengers' Spoilers, Chadwick Boseman Accidentally Became a Meme

Everything We Know: 'Stranger Things 3'
Marvel fans are dying to know what comes after the snap heard 'round the world. But details are going to be hard to come by until Avengers: Endgame actually arrives in theaters on April 26. Actors from the film are doing everything they can to avoid being the one who drops a major spoiler, despite the non-stop gauntlet of interviews that's coming. However, that won't stop people from trying to pry a spoiler out of the actors.
During a recent interview, Chadwick Boseman, who plays King T'Challa/Black Panther, refused to give any ground. While being asked for spoilers, he simply kept telling the reporter he was dead. It was a charming, hilarious interview that was, in retrospect, begging for something to turn it into a meme.
The reporter asked, "People are ready to see this movie. They're buying the tickets. It's nuts. How does it feel to know that they love this film so much?"
Boseman: "It's great, but I'm dead."
Reporter: "You don't want to give us a spoiler or anything like that?"
Boseman: "I'm dead."
Reporter: "What about Black Panther 2? Anything?"
Boseman: "I'm dead."
Boseman was committed to just saying he's dead and there wasn't anyone who was going to stop him. Here are some of the best memes that sprung up out of Boseman's "I'm dead" responses.
