These Chain Restaurants Are All Open on Christmas Day

With any luck, you’ve managed to avoid traveling for the holidays this year. Sure, it’s a bummer to have to miss eggnog-fueled spats back home, mandatory-fun office holiday parties, and friendly secret Santa exchanges the fruits of which are headed for the junk drawer, but… you know what, maybe this little CDC-recommended break is actually just what you needed to close out 2020.

However: you still ‘gotta eat. And, if you’re being a good samaritan and going solo (or just sticking with whomever comprises your household), that means cooking a feast or even contributing to somebody else’s is optional. Instead, consider patronizing one of these familiar chains open on Christmas day. You’ll get a hot meal and maybe a dose of nostalgia without having to wash a single dish.

Just remember, restaurant rules and regulations are in flux nationwide. All of the information below was accurate at the time of publication, but please check with your local jurisdiction and the restaurant of your choice before venturing out. And it’s a holiday pandemic. Tip extra.

Applebee’s

Some locations will be open and hours will vary, so check with your local Applebee’s to be sure.

Boston Market

Most locations will be open, but check with your local Boston Market to be sure.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Some locations will be open. Check BWW’s website for details.

Denny’s

Denny’s will be open, but hours will vary. Call your local outpost for details.

IHOP

IHOP will be open, but hours will vary. Call your local pancake slinger for details.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill locations will be open from 11 am to 11 pm.

Macaroni Grill

Macaroni Grill locations will be open, but hours will vary by restaurant.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will be open.



STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse will be open.



Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s Steakhouse will be open with hours varying by location.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays will be open but hours will vary by location. Call your local Fridays for details.

Waffle House

Fans of this chain will know that all of its locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year.