These Chain Restaurants Are All Open on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, almost everything is closed, and your desire or capacity to cook is completely diminished. Perhaps it's not a holiday you celebrate, or perhaps you are dealing with a minor emergency in the kitchen (forgot to thaw the turkey or burnt the ham). Either way, you need a meal you didn't prepare yourself—enter restaurants.

Thankfully, several national chains are keeping their kitchens open on the big day, and we at Thrillist have diligently made a list and checked it twice. Here are all the places you can get a warm meal on December 25.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie will be open between 4 pm and 2 am on Christmas Day.

Boston Market

All restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Make sure to call your local Boston Market to check the hours, as they will vary by location. Heat and serve meals will also be available for takeout and can be ordered at Boston.com/catering.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo will start serving meals at 11 am on Christmas Day. You'll need a reservation to dine in, so make sure to plan ahead. You can also get take out family meals for Christmas Dinner starting at $109.90.

Chart House

Check your local location to confirm hours, and make sure to make a reservation ahead of time. Chart House is offering a three-course Holiday Meal for Christmas.

Del Frisco's

Del Frisco's is offering dine-in and takeout options on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The takeout holiday meals can serve six to 12 people, but make sure to place your order by Christmas Eve.

Del Taco

Almost all of the Del Taco locations will be open for Christmas day, but a few are expected to be closed. Double-check with your local branch to make sure it is open.

Denny's

Denny's will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some locations will be open 24/7, but others will have more limited hours, so it's best to call your location before heading out.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, though each location's hours will vary. Double-check before heading over too early or too late.

Golden Corral

Get all you can eat at participating Golden Corrals across the country. Some locations will be open on Christmas Day. Call ahead and check to make sure your location will be.

Hard Rock Cafe

Commune with the memorabilia of various rock icons at Hard Rock Cafe with dine-in and takeout menu options on Christmas Day. Some locations will be open until 11 pm.

IHOP

The usual 24/7 operating hours will be slightly different at IHOP for Christmas. Some locations will keep those hours, but others will close earlier for the holiday. If you are looking for a place to get breakfast for the whole family, the $24.99 Holiday Family Feast Breakfast can feed up to four people.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill will be open between 11 am and 11 pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Macaroni Grill

The grill will keep its usual hours between 11 am and 8 pm for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Make sure to make a reservation if you plan on dining in.

McCormick & Schmick's

On Christmas Day, McCormick & Schmick's will be open between 12 pm and 9 pm, but you should double-check the hours at your nearby location before heading out. You can also get a prime rib holiday feast that serves four for $155 for takeout.

Morton's Steakhouse

You'll need to make reservations in advance, but Morton's will be serving Christmas dinner. You can also order a carry-out ready-made holiday meal for two for $179.

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery

Depending on your location, you'll be able to enjoy the offerings from Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. Call your nearby location to confirm.

Planet Hollywood

The Las Vegas, Orlando, and Los Angeles locations will be open on Christmas Day. But make sure you've got a reservation to guarantee you get a table.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

The steak house will be open from 2 pm until 9 pm on Christmas Eve, and on Christmas Day, the restaurant will be open from 11 am until 9 pm. You can also dine in on New Year's Eve between 3 pm and 10 pm. They also offers a Celebration Meal to feed the family for $195.

Smith & Wollensky

You can make reservations to dine at your local Smith & Wollensky online. Takeout options are also available.

Starbucks

You can use the Starbucks store locator to confirm your local store's hours. Most branches are open, but it doesn't hurt to double-check to save time.

Shoney's

Eat all you can at Shoney's starting at 11 am on Christmas Day. Shoney's also offers meals to go for four, six and 10 people.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but you'll need a reservation to guarantee you've got a table. You can also get a Roasted Prime Rib to take out for $79.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

Sullivan's will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 am until 9 pm. The steakhouse will be offering a special holiday menu. You can make a reservation or place an order for takeout on their site.

Waffle House

If you are lucky enough to be near a Waffle House on Christmas Day, you'll find it open. While Waffle House prides itself on its 24/7 availability, some locations have cut hours due to the pandemic. So make sure you check before heading out for 3 am biscuits and gravy.