These Chain Restaurants Are All Open on Christmas Day

To make sure you aren't standing in the cold on the wrong side of a locked door, we've pulled together all the chain restaurants that will be open for some amount of time on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The hours are almost always a little different than normal, so be sure to not assume it'll be open as late as usual. Also, if you're heading in, be extra kind to the staff that is out there on a holiday making sure you've got somewhere to grab a burger.

There are plenty of reasons you might need to hit a restaurant on a day that they're traditionally closed, like Christmas. If you're hungry and need a spot to stop, there are plenty of restaurants that will still open their doors despite the holiday.

Applebees

Some locations are going to be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but they may be operating under reduced hours.

Store hours: Will vary by location

Bonefish Grill

Locations across the country will be open on both holidays.

Store hours: Until 9 pm on Christmas Eve and Day

Boston Market

All locations are open on Christmas Eve, but "limited restaurants" are open on Christmas Day. The hours at those locations will vary. A representative suggests checking the hours on its store locator.

Store hours: Normal hours on Christmas Eve

Buca di Beppo

Locations are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with to-go packages available to order online.

Store hours: 11 am to 8 pm

Buffalo Wild Wings

A representative tells Thrillist that "many" locations will remain open on Christmas Eve, but all will be closed on Christmas Day.

Store hours: Vary by location

Brio Italian Grille

Locations across the country will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will also offer to-go packages.

Store hours: 11 am to 8 pm

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Restaurants nationwide are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a variety of to-go packages for the holidays.

Store hours: 11 am to 8 pm

California Pizza Kitchen

CPK will be open for abbreviated hours on Christmas Eve. Locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Store hours: Vary by location

Carrabba's Italian Grill

You'll find the Italian Grill slinging food on Christmas Eve.

Store hours: Until 10 pm on December 24

Cracker Barrel

Its stores are closed on Christmas Day, but they are open for reduced hours on Christmas Eve.

Store hours: Until 2 pm on Christmas Eve

Dunkin'

Many locations are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but not every location. You can get the updated hours for your local shop in the mobile app.

Store hours: Vary by location

Eddie Merlot's

It will be serving its complete menu at all locations on both days.

Store hours: 3-9 pm on Christmas Eve and 12-8 pm on Christmas Day

Fogo De Chão

It will be serving its usual churrasco experience on both holidays.

Store hours: 11 am to 10:30 pm on Christmas Eve, 11 am to 9 pm on Christmas Day.

IHOP

Locations are going to be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Store hours: Vary by location

Kona Grill

All locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They'll have some meal specials and will offer takeout.

Store hours: 11 am to 11 pm local time

Little Caesars

Most locations will be open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day. The hours, however, will vary by location. You can find those in the app or on the “pizza pizza” chain’s website.

Store hours: Vary by location

Olive Garden

The home of endless breadsticks, salads, and soup will be serving those bottomless plates on Christmas Eve, but not Christmas Day.

Store hours: Until 8 pm on December 24

Pizza Hut

Some locations will have reduced hours but be open on Christmas Eve, according to a representative. But most locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Store hours:

Shake Shack

Hours are going to vary by location. A representative tells Thrillist that most locations are open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day. You'll have to check the hours of your closest restaurant to find out for sure.

Store hours: Will vary by location

STK Steakhouse

You'll find its locations open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It'll also be serving a special Roasted Prime Rib Dinner.

Store hours: 10 am to 10 pm

Sullivan's Steakhouse

Locations are going to be open on both days.

Store hours: 11 am to 8 pm, except in Baton Rouge where the hours are 3 pm to 8n pm

Tijuana Flats

You’ll find shops open for reduced hours on Christmas Eve. They will be closed the following day, though.

Store hours: Open until 2 pm on Christmas Eve