These Chain Restaurants Are All Open on Christmas Day
Not everything is closed for the holiday. Here's where you can still get food.
There are plenty of reasons you might need to hit a restaurant on a day that they're traditionally closed, like Christmas. If you're hungry and need a spot to stop, there are plenty of restaurants that will still open their doors despite the holiday.
To make sure you aren't standing in the cold on the wrong side of a locked door, we've pulled together all the chain restaurants that will be open for some amount of time on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The hours are almost always a little different than normal, so be sure to not assume it'll be open as late as usual. Also, if you're heading in, be extra kind to the staff that is out there on a holiday making sure you've got somewhere to grab a burger.
Applebees
Some locations are going to be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but they may be operating under reduced hours.
Store hours: Will vary by location
Bonefish Grill
Locations across the country will be open on both holidays.
Store hours: Until 9 pm on Christmas Eve and Day
Boston Market
All locations are open on Christmas Eve, but "limited restaurants" are open on Christmas Day. The hours at those locations will vary. A representative suggests checking the hours on its store locator.
Store hours: Normal hours on Christmas Eve
Buca di Beppo
Locations are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with to-go packages available to order online.
Store hours: 11 am to 8 pm
Buffalo Wild Wings
A representative tells Thrillist that "many" locations will remain open on Christmas Eve, but all will be closed on Christmas Day.
Store hours: Vary by location
Brio Italian Grille
Locations across the country will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will also offer to-go packages.
Store hours: 11 am to 8 pm
Bravo! Italian Kitchen
Restaurants nationwide are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a variety of to-go packages for the holidays.
Store hours: 11 am to 8 pm
California Pizza Kitchen
CPK will be open for abbreviated hours on Christmas Eve. Locations will be closed on Christmas Day.
Store hours: Vary by location
Carrabba's Italian Grill
You'll find the Italian Grill slinging food on Christmas Eve.
Store hours: Until 10 pm on December 24
Cracker Barrel
Its stores are closed on Christmas Day, but they are open for reduced hours on Christmas Eve.
Store hours: Until 2 pm on Christmas Eve
Dunkin'
Many locations are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but not every location. You can get the updated hours for your local shop in the mobile app.
Store hours: Vary by location
Eddie Merlot's
It will be serving its complete menu at all locations on both days.
Store hours: 3-9 pm on Christmas Eve and 12-8 pm on Christmas Day
Fogo De Chão
It will be serving its usual churrasco experience on both holidays.
Store hours: 11 am to 10:30 pm on Christmas Eve, 11 am to 9 pm on Christmas Day.
IHOP
Locations are going to be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Store hours: Vary by location
Kona Grill
All locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They'll have some meal specials and will offer takeout.
Store hours: 11 am to 11 pm local time
Little Caesars
Most locations will be open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day. The hours, however, will vary by location. You can find those in the app or on the “pizza pizza” chain’s website.
Store hours: Vary by location
Olive Garden
The home of endless breadsticks, salads, and soup will be serving those bottomless plates on Christmas Eve, but not Christmas Day.
Store hours: Until 8 pm on December 24
Pizza Hut
Some locations will have reduced hours but be open on Christmas Eve, according to a representative. But most locations will be closed on Christmas Day.
Store hours:
Shake Shack
Hours are going to vary by location. A representative tells Thrillist that most locations are open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day. You'll have to check the hours of your closest restaurant to find out for sure.
Store hours: Will vary by location
STK Steakhouse
You'll find its locations open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It'll also be serving a special Roasted Prime Rib Dinner.
Store hours: 10 am to 10 pm
Sullivan's Steakhouse
Locations are going to be open on both days.
Store hours: 11 am to 8 pm, except in Baton Rouge where the hours are 3 pm to 8n pm
Tijuana Flats
You’ll find shops open for reduced hours on Christmas Eve. They will be closed the following day, though.
Store hours: Open until 2 pm on Christmas Eve