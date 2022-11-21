Every Chain Restaurant Open on Thanksgiving This Year

There's no shame in not cooking on Thanksgiving. In fact, if anything, it's the smart choice. You can't overcook the turkey, give your family food poisoning, or start a small kitchen fire if you dine out instead. While many restaurants will close down for Turkey Day (looking at you, Chili's and Red Lobster), there are more than a trusty few opening their doors to the hungry masses on Thursday.

Here are all the chain restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day this year:

While you're welcome to spend your Thanksgiving chowing down on the chain's beloved boneless wings, Applebee's is also offering a special holiday menu.

Store hours: Hours vary by location

The farm-style restaurant joint is not only open on Thanksgiving, but also serving up a Premium Farmhouse Feast, which serves 10 people and includes turkey, ham bread & celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, mac & cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie, and double-crust apple pie for $144.99.

Store hours: Open 8 am until 7 pm

Boston Market is not only open on Thanksgiving, but it's also serving up a specialty menu for dine-in, drive-thru, and pickup. You can get individual meals, a feast for 3, or family-style sides.

Store hours: Nearly all stores will be open, but hours may vary

You can snag one of tow Thanksgiving takeout packages. The small package includes enough food for three people and will run you $99, while the larger option serves six for $186. You can pre-order meals until 8 am on November 22 or grab it hot on November 23 or November 24.

Store hours: Opens at 11 am

Cracker Barrel is serving a Turkey N' Dressing Meal on Thanksgiving, but you can also snag the Heat n' Serve Feast for $154.99 or Family Dinner for $104.99. The former serves 8-10, while the latter accommodates 4-6 dinner guests. Orders are available through Saturday, November 26.

Store hours: Open regular business hours

You aren't even ready for the Capital Grille Thanksgiving sides. Think: brioche stuffing, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney, and more. You can pick up a four-person feast for $135 or dine in. The menu will include roasted turkey, stuffing, potatoes, green beans, and cranberry chutney for $47 per adult and $17 per child.

Store hours: Opens at 11 am

Swap your turkey for pancakes. IHOP is open on Thanksgiving, so you can try out its new holiday menu of cranberry-vanilla pancakes and frozen hot chocolate.

Store hours: Hours vary by location

The Italian-style restaurant is serving up a full Thanksgiving feast with your choice of Traditional Roasted Turkey, Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham, and Parmesan-Crusted Tilapia. The menu includes two additional sides and two kinds of pasta with it. There are carry-out bundles and wine pairings available too.

Store hours: Open regular business hours

Expect a menu of turkey, traditional sides, gravy, and dessert for $34 a person. The menu includes three courses. You can check out the full menu online and make a reservation.

Store hours: Open regular business hours

Seasons 52 is serving up a Thanksgiving Dinner for dine-in, as well as a heat-and-serve Family Thanksgiving Green Box for $195.

Store hours: Open regular business hours

For those that are planning a full family meal at home, you might need some extra fuel. Starbucks has got you covered.

Store hours: Open, but hours and locations may vary

STK is serving up Thanksgiving dinner with a dine-in menu that includes turkey, stuffing, confit, green beans, baked sweet potato, and more. Takeout packages are also available for pre-order.

Store hours: Open regular business hours

Sullivan's is serving up a three-course Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and trimmings. Book a reservation online.

Store hours: Open 11 am to 8 pm