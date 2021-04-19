This Company Will Pay You $3,000 Just for Taking More Coffee Breaks

Organic coffee company Chameleon, known for its cold brew, wants to remind people that coffee breaks are a helpful way to stay energized in this otherwise draining time. In an effort to motivate people to drink more coffee, the company announced it'll pay two people $3,000 each just for promising to take work breaks more often and refill their coffee cups.

"We wanted to remind those at home to take coffee breaks the way they're meant to be taken—often," said Leo Aizpuru, director of brand marketing for Chameleon Organic Coffee, in a press release. "Finding work-life balance has been very challenging this year, so our goal is to encourage people to step away from their to-do lists for a few more minutes each day to get the boost they need."

In addition to a $3,000 paycheck, the two winners will receive a stash of Chameleon Cold Brew to enjoy.

How to Apply

To be considered for the prize, you just need to put your name and email on. The idea is that if you register, you are committing to taking more coffee breaks from now on, whether you end up being a winner or not.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 pm ET on Monday, May 31. You must be at least 18 years-old and a resident of the 50 states or DC to qualify.