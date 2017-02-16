Finally, a Champagne Vending Machine Has Landed in the US

Despite the obvious appeal of vending machines -- quick service and zero interaction with other humans -- most of the cash-gobbling disappointment machines leave a lot to be desired, to put things nicely. Well, along with the "pizza ATMs" spreading across America, it looks like another type of vending machine that's actually worth a damn has arrived: a champagne vending machine.

That's right, folks -- a vending machine that dispenses bottles of champagne, you know, like from in your dreams. The machine -- the only one of its kind in the US -- is from French champagne giant Moët & Chandon and is currently available to guests in the 23rd floor Sky Lobby at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Las Vegas, according to a report by Travel & Leisure. It's stocked with mini bottles (enough for a glass and half or so) of both the champagne maker's Imperial Brut and Imperial Rose.